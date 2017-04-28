Change text size for the story

WASAGA BEACH – A local teenager was charged with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked at more than twice the posted speed limit Thursday morning.

Huronia West OPP on Highway 26, near Fairgrounds Road, spotted a speeding vehicle at 7:20 a.m.

It was clocked at 188 kilometres an hour in a 90 km/h zone, police said.

An 18-year-old from Wasaga Beach was charged with stunt driving by speeding, travelling at more than 50 km/h past the speed limit.

He has a May court date in Wasaga Beach.

His driver's licence was suspended for a week, his vehicle impounded for seven days.