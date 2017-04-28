Mapleview Drive East, between Huronia Road and Country Lane, will re-open by the end of the day on Tuesday, May 2, weather permitting.

The road has been closed for the last five weeks for the installation of a deep sanitary sewer.

But starting May 3, Huronia Road from Mapleview Drive East to Saunders Road will be closed for approximately eight weeks. The closure is required to install a sanitary sewer from Mapleview Drive to the existing sanitary pump station, just north of Saunders Road.

The detour will be along Saunders Road, Welham Road and Mapleview Drive East.

Barrie Transit Route #11 will follow the detour route, and as a result will not be able to service the bus stops at Mapleview and Huronia for the duration of the closure. - although access to local businesses will be maintained during the closure.

For more information about the project, visit the Mapleview Drive East Improvements project at barrie.ca/RoadAhead.