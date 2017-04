Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A man was treated for minor injuries after being struck by a pickup truck crossing Simcoe Road late Wednesday.

South Simcoe police said it took place at 11:15 p.m. when the westbound truck was turning left onto Simcoe from Holland Street East.

A 53-year-old man was crossing Simcoe from east to west. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The truck's 33-year-old driver was ticketed for making an unsafe turn.