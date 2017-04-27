Patrick Brown has come out swinging against the 2017 Ontario budget, even before the budget has come out.

The Tory boss and Simcoe North MPP criticized the Liberal budget Thursday morning, hours prior to it being introduced in the Ontario legislature.

“Today, the Wynne Liberals will claim they’ve fixed our province’s economic challenges by presenting a so-called ‘balanced’ budget,” Brown said in his pre-budget statement. “The Ontario PC Caucus, the Auditor General, and the Financial Accountability Office all agree: the numbers just don’t add up. Their claim of a balanced budget is a shell game.”

Part of that is the partial sale of Hydro One, intended to raise a total of $9 billion to pay down debt and to fund public transit and infrastructure projects.

The province has raised about $3.8 billion as of Feb. 1 from selling shares, but also gained another $3 billion from a deferred tax asset benefit, a special dividend and payment-in-lieu of taxes as part of the privatization process.

“The Liberals sold off Hydro One in a fire sale in order to use one-time money from the sale,” Brown said. “They’ve raised taxes and fees, and lined government coffers through their cap-and-trade cash grab.

“They’ve cut health care – our doctors, our hospitals, and care for our seniors - and they’ve closed schools. All of this was done to create a false balance for an election year (June, 2018).”

Brown said this budget won't make life easier for Ontario residents.

“For 14 years the Liberal government’s complete disregard for the people of Ontario has made life harder,” he said. “This budget is simply a desperate attempt to fix the mess they created.

“But a Liberal is a Liberal - if they win the next election they'll go back to their old ways. They’ll raise taxes, cut services, and life will continue to get harder.”

The 2017 Ontario budget will be unveiled just after 4 p.m. today.

With files by The Canadian Press

