The law firm of Devry Smith Frank LLP has long held a distinguished name in Toronto legal circles dating back to 1964, but in September 2016 it began writing a new chapter with the addition of its modern Barrie office, located at 85 Bayfield Street in the iconic Georgian Tower.

Its professional environs may be fresh and sleek but extremely experienced local names, including Eric Taves, David White, Michael Reed and Michelle Greenwood sit comfortably at the helm, with decades of professional legal work in Simcoe County.

“It really is the best of both worlds,” said Greenwood. “With Eric Taves, David White and Michael Reed, we have built-in, longstanding relationships with Barrie and area residents.” Added to that, she noted, is the firm’s 53-year breadth of experience and a full spectrum of legal expertise and resources.

In the main, DSF’s Barrie location covers two areas of law. Personal (wills and estates; estates litigation; personal injury law; real estate; etc.) and corporate (commercial lending, litigation and real estate; construction law; corporate tax litigation; corporate planning and development; franchise law; labour law; regulatory health and safety; etc.). Professional mediation services are also provided.

For Taves, one of the advantages of moving to DSF is that “we are full service -– and, depending on the case, we’re able to call on the expertise and support of our Toronto associates,” he said.

The address, 85 Bayfield Street, puts DSF in with this city’s traditional cluster of downtown law offices, generally within the Collier-Worsley-Owen range of streets. Is it important to be in that part of town?

“It is,” began Taves. “We want to be positioned as an integral part of the legal community in Barrie. From our perspective, it reflects the wish to be connected with the downtown, especially when it’s in the midst of our city’s revitalization.”

Looking at geography, Taves cited DSF’s expansion to Barrie itself, back in 2016: “With lots of new commercial growth, the legal needs of this community are growing, and within that, there’s a need for expanding legal expertise.”

DSF Barrie embraces and welcomes the often-challenging legal issues that are part of a growing city (and county), all with considered decisions that can only happen with professional experience.

