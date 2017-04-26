New townhouses proposed in south-Barrie aren't any more popular with neighbours than the old ones.

Monday's public meeting for 521 and 527 Big Bay Point Road showed that in spades.

“How does a monstrosity like that blend into a single residential area where houses are at most bungalows or raised bungalows or 1.5-storey?” asked Barb Tansley, who lives on Big Bay Point Road.

“How does a six-foot fence protect our privacy from a looming sun-blocking tower with eight-10 families overlooking our back yard?”

The developer, 2440511 Ontario Inc., wants to build 34 back-to-back townhouse units, each with two to three bedrooms, from 1,300 to 1,500 square feet in size, in two buildings, each four storeys tall, on less than an acre of land southeast of the Yonge Street/Big Bay Point Road intersection.

The previous plan had been for 25 block-cluster condo townhouses, each 1,500 to 2,000 sq. ft. in three buildings, each three storeys in height.

Darren Vella of Innovative Planning Solutions, representing the developer, said the plans changed after a March 9 neighbourhood meeting. Concerns were raised that the site was too congested and privacy was compromised.

Bob Adams, also a Big Bay Point Road resident, says the new plan isn't much better.

“The invasion of privacy is just unheard-of,” he said. “To have all of those balconies over-looking ... my backyard.

“I'm four lots away and you know what? They're going to wreck my sunset, going to wreck my tanning in the back yard – and I do do that.”

Dave Lawlor's home is almost directly across the street from 521 and 527 Big Bay Point Road.

“The proposed alteration of 521 and 527 to higher density dwellings serves no one's interest but the developer's,” he said, noting this could set a precedent for other nearby properties.

Lawlor said he also fears “the slow conversion of our entire street to high-density, lower-value housing.”

He mentioned the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) is always an option if neighbours don't like the development approved at this site. The OMB has the last word on local government decisions.

This land is zoned for single, detached homes; two are on the property and scheduled for demolition if the rezoning, to multiple residential density, is approved.

The developer is also asking for variances – smaller rear-yard setbacks than are required, higher density, more lot coverage, a higher building and fewer parking spots.

In addition, the developer has asked approval for a draft plan of subdivision – the 34 back-to-back townhouses.

Vella said going from 25 to 34 townhouses could also affect the proposed sale price.

Previously it was $450,000 and beyond; now units would go from the high $300,000s to low $400,000s.

These applications now go to city planning staff for a report and recommendation, but city council decides on any approvals.

