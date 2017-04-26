Recent thefts from unlocked vehicles in Barrie, along with the use of stolen debit and credit cards, are being investigated by city police.

On April 23 between midnight and 6 a.m., two vehicles at different Hardwood Drive addresses were entered and wallets taken from each.

Stolen credit cards were used a gas stations on Ferndale and Bryne drives.

On April 21, a Belcourt Avenue vehicle was entered and a black wrist watch, a Nike duffle bag, Nike Flyknit black gym shoes, brown Rayban sunglasses, a Boston Pizza fishbowl and a wallet were stolen.

At 2:30 a.m. video surveillance captured cards being used at a Duckworth Street convenience store.

And on April 20 between midnight and 5 a.m., a vehicle in a Jones Drive driveway was entered. A wallet and other valuables were stolen.

A female was captured on video at both Grove and Blake street stores between 5:50 and 6:10 a.m., using stolen property to buy stuff.

She has been identified and a warrant is being sought for her arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. K. Barkley at 705-726-7025, ext. 2609 or at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca.