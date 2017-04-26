Stolen cards being used at stores
Recent thefts from unlocked vehicles in Barrie, along with the use of stolen debit and credit cards, are being investigated by city police.
On April 23 between midnight and 6 a.m., two vehicles at different Hardwood Drive addresses were entered and wallets taken from each.
Stolen credit cards were used a gas stations on Ferndale and Bryne drives.
On April 21, a Belcourt Avenue vehicle was entered and a black wrist watch, a Nike duffle bag, Nike Flyknit black gym shoes, brown Rayban sunglasses, a Boston Pizza fishbowl and a wallet were stolen.
At 2:30 a.m. video surveillance captured cards being used at a Duckworth Street convenience store.
And on April 20 between midnight and 5 a.m., a vehicle in a Jones Drive driveway was entered. A wallet and other valuables were stolen.
A female was captured on video at both Grove and Blake street stores between 5:50 and 6:10 a.m., using stolen property to buy stuff.
She has been identified and a warrant is being sought for her arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. K. Barkley at 705-726-7025, ext. 2609 or at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca.