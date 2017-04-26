Jake McMorran learned how to keep the peace during his short tenure as president of the mock United Nations assembly.

“It takes a lot to run a country,” McMorran said, as delegates from 90 countries met in break-out rooms to discuss this year’s three topics: LGBTQ2 rights, climate change and refugees.

“Sometimes things get a little, um, comedic. So you have to keep order so that it’s respectful to the day, to what’s going on,” he said.

Dressed appropriately in a black suite with a somber bow tie, the 17-year-old Banting Memorial High School participant was one of 100 students – including half-a-dozen pages – taking part in the 31st Annual Model United Nations event held at the Simcoe County District School Board on Wednesday.

In the somber, circular Roy Edwards room, students sat behind a tiny flag of the country they were representing at the mock council.

Each student delegate had studied their respective country’s attitude towards each of the three topics and worked with other delegates in one of five regional groups including the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East to come to consensus.

“The Model UN gives students an authentic opportunity to experience firsthand how the global community comes together,” said Robert Howatson, a teacher at Banting and organizer of the event.

“It’s great to see how students present their ideas, gain confidence in public speaking and work together to debate some of the biggest issues facing our world today,” he said.

Howatson said he enjoyed the students’ heated debates over relevant global topics.

“We ask them to take on these roles but oftentimes, they represent different countries and they don’t always agree with its point of view. So it may not be their personal opinion but they’ve got to work through that,” he said.

Sunwoong Ha, 15, recently immigrated to Canada from South Korea, yet he was representing the country of Jordan at the Model UN.

“I love it,” the Barrie North Collegiate student said with a grin. “We have to critically analyze global issues and then we hear the same issue but with a different perspective from the other nations.”

Ha said after learning about Jordan, he found it to be a very welcoming country.

“Jordan, where it is located (Middle East) has a very special situation because we keep accepting people from other nations, just like Canada,” he said.

Although most students admitted they were not interested in seeking employment as a politician, Jackson Mosey, an Innisdale Secondary School Grade 12 student, who was representing the U.S., is.

However, it wasn’t his future endeavours that earned him the respect of the assembled, but his ability to mock the U.S. President Donald Trump and his stance on climate change that won over his peers.

“I’m a climate change denier, so I was not overly popular in there,” Mosey said.

“I only got four votes including my own, which was surprising – I didn’t think I’d get that many,” he said with a groan. “I wanted to parody the U.S. and their hypocrisy of their stance on climate change.”

