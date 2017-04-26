MIDLAND – A six-month child pornography investigation has led to charges against a local man.

Age 44, he is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

On April 20, police used a search warrant at a Midland residence, arresting and charging a man.

He has since been released from custody and has a May court date in Midland.

The OPP child exploitation unit, the OPP technological crime unit and Midland police are involved in the investigation, which police say is continuing.