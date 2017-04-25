BRADFORD – Two men face multiple charges after being stopped in a stolen car Monday afternoon in the downtown.

York Regional police were told April 14 that a car had been borrowed, but not returned, and South Simcoe police were alerted.

Police determined a suspect and accomplice were also responsible for a number of frauds in the Bradford area.

At 3:40 p.m. Monday, a constable spotted the stolen car in downtown Bradford. Its driver tried to evade police, but was stopped on William Street.

The driver attempted to flee, police said, but was arrested, as was a second suspect.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with taking an automobile without consent, dangerous driving, three counts of using a stolen credit card, three counts of possession of a stolen credit card, four counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of theft under $5,000 and breaching his probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 37-year-old Bradford was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of stolen property. He was released with a May court date.