New Ceremonial Mounted Unit in South Simcoe

The South Simcoe Police Service has something new: a Ceremonial Mounted Unit.

The Mounted Unit debuted at the Change of Command Ceremony in Innisfil on April 18, that saw Chief designate Andrew Fletcher sworn in, and will be part of the Police Week Open House on May 13 at both the North and South Divisions, and the Service's 20th Anniversary celebrations.

The Ceremonial Mounted Unit went from dream to reality, thanks to Jan Humphrey of Briarwood Farm in King Twp., who provided two horses - Parker and Hudson - at a minimal cost. Sponsors within the community have stepped up to cover the cost of the Unit for 2017.

“As an agency, we realized the potential of the horses,” said Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson. “They are a great tool for us to engage with our communities.”

Four members of the South Simcoe Police Service, who were interested and have previous riding experience, have been trained in the handling and riding of the horses.

“The Unit is ceremonial, not operational,” said Staff Sgt. Wilson, and is a pilot project that will be assessed over the year.