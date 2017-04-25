Not buckling up led to four charges against a Barrie man Monday.

Last Friday, a city police officer spotted him not wearing his seat belt and stopped the vehicle. A man was unable to provide a driver's licence.

He identified himself verbally to police and was issued a handful of offence notices before switching seats with his passenger, who was licensed to drive.

The officer went back to the station and checked out the driver. Police say he provided an incorrect name to the officer.

He was contacted and turned himself in Monday evening.

A 28-year-old man is charged with obstructing police, not wearing a seat belt, failing to give identification and driving while suspended.