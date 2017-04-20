NEW TECUMSETH - St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School was searched Thursday after police got a text message that a violent act could take place there.

Nottawasaga OPP received indication that a violent act may take place at a St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School.

Since there is a St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham, officers went to the school before it opened Thursday and redirected students to another location.

Following a thorough search of the school and an investigation by the OPP crime unit, students were able to return to the school shortly afterwards.

Investigation revealed the text message originated from the Brampton area and that there was no information directed specifically to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham, but the search was conducted for the safety of students.