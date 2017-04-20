A bottle thrown through a Barrie home's window and an open beer in the front cup-holder of a vehicle led to the arrest of a Caledon man early Wednesday.

City police were called to the Hickling Trail area near midnight after a man fled his vehicle. Officers determined he had been removed from a house party after a fight with friends.

He was found a short distance away, driving his vehicle at Grove East and Duckworth streets. Police believe he was intoxicated and found the open beer. He was arrested for impaired driving.

Taken to Barrie police station, his breath sample showed more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Officers went back to the Hickling Trail home and determined the front door of the residence has also been kicked.

A 24-year-old man was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system and mischief under $5,000.

He was later released with a May court date.