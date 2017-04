INNISFIL – A police boat towed a vessel to shore after it ran out of gas and was in danger of being grounded by high winds Wednesday evening.

The South Simcoe police marine unit was called at 5:25 p.m. and was able to find the 29-foot Bayliner adrift off the 3rd Line of Innisfil.

It was towed to shore and all four occupants were unharmed.