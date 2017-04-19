BRADFORD – Police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle found submerged in the Holland Canal, with its light still on, Tuesday evening.

A Morris Road resident called South Simcoe police at 6:35 p.m. after smelling gasoline and finding the bike.

Police found a wet set of footprints heading south on the road.

The driver could not be found, but a nearby resident reported seeing a man cutting through her property.

He is described as white, with short greyish hair, about 60 and was wearing a short black jacket with a large red circle emblem on the back and dark grey jogging pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. Jay Saville at 905-775-3311, ext. 1472 or at jason.saville@southsimcoepolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.