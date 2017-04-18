BRADFORD – A woman lost more than $10,000 to romance fraud recently.

She told South Simcoe police about meeting a man through dating site 'Christian Mingle'.

They corresponded by e-mail and telephone, police said, and he promised to come to Canada to visit her.

But on the way he ran into financial trouble, so he persuaded the woman to send a bank transfer of $10,000. A week later he needed more money and it was sent too.

The woman had misgivings soon afterwards and spoke to her bank, coming to the conclusion she had been duped, police said.

Police say to never send money to someone you've never met, and that every year hundreds of Canadians are victims of romance fraud.