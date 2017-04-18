Police are putting the brakes on street racing right across the province.

ERASE (Eliminate Racing Activity On Streets Everywhere) is an awareness and enforcement campaign operated jointly by police services across Ontario in partnership with the government of Ontario, with the goal of eliminating street racing and other high-risk driving behaviours.

Aggressive driving and street racing are dangerous, unlawful activities which put innocent people at risk of injury or death.

The real finish-line maybe court, fines, jail, vehicle seizure, a loss of driving privileges or even worse the hospital or the morgue.

The Barrie Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners from across the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario, are delivering the message that street racing and stunt driving will not be tolerated on our streets.

It's that time of year where modified vehicles begin to roll out on the roads. Starting Friday, April 23, officers will be targeting drivers who feel they are allowed to use the roads as raceways.

Barrie city police will be working with officers around the region watching for vehicles staging to race, vehicles travelling excessive rate of speed and vehicles that do not meet safety standards.

Excessive speed has consistently been the greatest contributing factor in many fatal collisions that have occurred on Barrie streets.

Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without do care and control and with the disregard for public safety.

Police ask residents to call 9-1-1 if they see dangerous driving practices that could cause personal injury or loss of life.

When contacting police, try to note the vehicle's location, direction of travel, make, model, licence plate number and the driver's description.