Man assaulted outside restaurant
INNISFIL – Two teenagers are charged with robbery after a male was confronted outside a Tanger Outlet Mall restaurant Monday afternoon.
South Simcoe police were called to a fight there at 4:20 p.m. and determined two males had approached another male.
One of them brandished a knife, police said, and demanded a belt be handed over.
The victim ran into the restaurant to escape, but police say he was kicked by a male still holding the knife.
The pair fled and were apprehended by police a short distance away.
The victim was not injured.
An 18-year-old Innisfil man was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, assault and failing to comply with the terms of his release on another charge. He was held for a bail haring.
Another 18-year-old Innisfil man was charged with robbery. He was released with conditions – including avoiding the victim – and has a May court date.