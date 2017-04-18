INNISFIL – Two teenagers are charged with robbery after a male was confronted outside a Tanger Outlet Mall restaurant Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe police were called to a fight there at 4:20 p.m. and determined two males had approached another male.

One of them brandished a knife, police said, and demanded a belt be handed over.

The victim ran into the restaurant to escape, but police say he was kicked by a male still holding the knife.

The pair fled and were apprehended by police a short distance away.

The victim was not injured.

An 18-year-old Innisfil man was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, assault and failing to comply with the terms of his release on another charge. He was held for a bail haring.

Another 18-year-old Innisfil man was charged with robbery. He was released with conditions – including avoiding the victim – and has a May court date.