Harmony Village continues to hit a flat note on Barrie's development scale.

While the Bradford Street property was sold late last year, its future as a high-rise residential project is no closer to being built or even planned.

It's been more than three years, March of 2014, since development plans were floated for seven towers ranging from eight to 25 storeys and 1,170 residential units.

And there's still no application before the city's planning department to build it.

The future of this project, and even this 8.6-acre property, remains unclear.

It could also be sold, again.

Natasha Alibhai, of Fortress Real Developments, said Fortress Kempenfelt Bay Developments - an affiliate of Fortress Real Developments - successfully bought the site through a power-of-sale on Nov. 30, 2016.

“Since purchasing the land, Fortress has been evaluating multiple options for development and a phase one and two environmental assessment is currently underway,” she said.

“In terms of next steps with the development, Fortress is currently exploring options for sale of the site and will know more when the listing is ready, which is expected at the end of the month.”

It's worth noting, however, that Fortress helped present details at that public information meeting in March of 2014 that laid out the then-latest plans for Harmony Village, which also included restaurants and cafes, a hotel with 152 rooms and a grocery store at 51-83 Bradford St. and 20 Checkley St.

Further complicating Harmony Village's future is a statement of claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which names Fortress, Harmony Village-Lake Simcoe Inc., along with Jawad Rathore, president and CEO at Fortress Real Developments, and Vincent Petrozza, chief operating officer at Fortress, among the defendants.

The plaintiffs are Bryan Madryga and Eileen Wallace, who are also representative of 358 others in the class-action claim – which involves investment in a syndicated mortgage, a partnership involving two or more investors in a specific mortgage.

The statement of claim says 'Fortress' marketing of its syndicated mortgages misleads investors with respect to the security of their investment.'

Madryga invested $25,000 and Wallace $50,000, the statement of claim says.

David Franklin, a Toronto real estate lawyer who represents Madryga, said his investment has been lost.

“It's gone because the property was sold under power-of-sale,” Franklin said. “When you sell under power-of-sale, the investors' mortgage was wiped off title. It was wiped out.”

Power-of-sale takes place when a borrower fails to pay the mortgage; the lender can repossess and sell the property.

The lawsuit asks for general damages of $27.5 million, along with 8% annual interest for the plaintiffs' investment.

None of the the claims have been proven in court.

“Fortress will vigorously defend the proposed class actions. Motions to strike are being heard in late May and more information will be available at that time,” Alibhai said. “These baseless claims have no affect on the development or our ability to move forward with the sale of the land.”

This statement of claim mirrors another Fortress lawsuit involving a Barrie development.

A multi-million-dollar, class-action lawsuit was launched against some of the owners, financiers and lawyers associated with the Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre at Collier and Mulcaster streets.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice statement of claim lists the representative plaintiffs as Arlene McDowell and Saverio Aversa. It asks for $25 million in general damages and $2.5 million in exemplary, punitive and aggravated damages, plus legal costs.

The defendants include Fortress Real Capital, Fortress Real Developments, Rathore and Petrozza.

The lawsuit concerns investments made by McDowell, Aversa and others in a syndicated mortgage, registered against Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre, marketed and sold by Fortress

None of the claims have been proven in court.

Fortress said earlier this month it is now considering the partial sale of commercial units at Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre, and their conversion to residential use.

A 2004 Ontario Finance Ministry document titled 'Improving the Mortgage Brokers Act' addresses the risk of syndicated mortgages.

'Syndicated mortgages on commercial properties can be riskier investments than investments in mortgages on single-family residential properties. The borrower's ability to meet the mortgage payments may be more difficult for investors to evaluate.'

And the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, which regulates the mortgage brokerage industry, states in its 2014 annual information return that syndicated mortgages are a 'high-risk investment that may not be suitable for all investors.'

