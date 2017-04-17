On Good Friday, rugby players and fans gathered at Barrie Canadian Blood Services Clinic to donate blood.

Barrie Rugby Club attempts to have a mass donation every long weekend while regular donations are low.

Players of the men’s and women’s team lose enough blood on the pitch, it was easy to rally them together for a good reason.

We do this as often as the clinic needs it. We try and help out community aspects in anyway possible, whether it’s a blood donation, food drive, or even a charity fundraiser.

A large number of the donors signed up for the One-Match initiative as well. This program is to assist those who need stem cells or bone marrow.

The clinic is in need of males between the ages of 17 and35.

We were there, healthy, eligible and willing to possibly save another person’s life if the opportunity came up.

This blood drive was yet another social gathering of the club, leading towards the beginning of the men’s and women’s season.

This coming Saturday, at noon on the Georgian College turf field, the Barrie Rugby Club’s top women’s team will square off against Toronto Scottish Club in a pre-season exhibition match.

Once that game concludes, Barrie Rugby’s men’s program will set themselves against the Toronto Scottish Club’s men’s teams in 30-minute intervals starting at 1 p.m.

The final showdown, at 2 p.m., will prove to be a testament of Barrie’s improvement, as they were promoted into a higher division due to their stellar 11-0 season in 2016.

“We had a fantastic season last year due to consistent preparation and competitive training,” said Mike Alcombrack, captain of Barrie Rugby men’s team No. 1. “An emphasis on skill development and building a culture was key to our success.

“We have a great group of guys all working together for a single purpose,” he added. “We are very excited about what is in front of this year. We are excited about the opportunity we have earned and are looking forward to earning another opportunity.”

As impressive as that win-loss record sounds, the minis program was even more successful. At 296-1 across all age groups, the only loss came against a touring New Zealand under-16 team playing Barrie’s U10 team. Very impressive.

For anyone who missed the Barrie Rugby Football Club’s registration day held at Anytime Fitness Barrie, registration will remain open. Parents and players can visit the club’s website, www.barrierugbyclub.com, for all details.

Keep rucking.

Michael Sabourin is a marketing executive with the Barrie Rugby Football Club.