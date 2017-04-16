Spring's warm weather also means black bears are coming out of hibernation in Ontario.

OPP are reminding people to take extra care not to attract bears to their neighborhood.

Human-bear interactions are related to the availability of bears' natural food sources. When natural food sources are unavailable, black bears will search for other food. Items such as garbage and bird feed can draw bears to populated areas.

Store garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids, put out garbage only on the morning of pickup.

Fill bird feeders, including seed, suet and nectar, only during the winter when bears are hibernating

Clean food residue and remove grease from outdoor barbecue grills after each use, and

keep pet food indoors.

A bear that enters a populated area isn't necessarily a threat, but it is important to know who to call during a bear encounter.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or your local police.

For non-emergencies, the province operates a toll-free Bear Wise reporting line (1-866-514-2327) 24/7 from April 1 to Nov. 30, to provide the public with information and best practices.