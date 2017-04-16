Barrie's Adopt-a-Class program will be restarting next September.

The four-year-old program allows local artists to share their experiences and advice with students and teachers, forming relationships of mutual benefit.

Through classroom visits, workshops and field trips, the artists have specific educational objectives proposed to them.

These include having students understand his or her discipline, participate in hands-on activities, receive thorough feedback for their own artistic expressions, understand the need of preparation and commitment for success, and of course, to have fun.

“Adopt-a-Class helps to educate the youth about the opportunities around art and giving them tips, business plans and inspiration to pursue further studying” said city culture manager Onalee Groves. “It's really important that they know art is a viable career with lots of options.”

Volunteers are required to be able to give a minimum of 10 hours during the week towards the program, and provide a criminal record check.

While the artists are purely volunteers, they will be honoured with $100 to cover personal costs they may incur.

The program is made possible due to the partnership of the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, the Simcoe County District School Board, the Barrie department of culture and participating schools themselves.

For more information, call the department of culture at 705-739-4299 or e-mail culture@barrie.ca.