INNISFIL - A local man faces drug charges after police used a search warrant to raid a home here mid-day Thursday.

South Simcoe police say officers found substances believed to be oxycodone and fentanyl.

A 23-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of drug possession.

He was scheduled for a bail hearing Friday.