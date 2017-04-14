Seven buildings in downtown Barrie were temporarily evacuated Friday morning after an excavator hit a gas line just outside Chaopaya Thai Restaurant at 168 Dunlop St. E.

Samantha Hoffmann of the Barrie Fire and Emergency Department said the evacuations were done as a precautionary measure, but there was some potential danger.

“Gas levels did reach the explosive point,” she said. “The reason they evacuated is the systems were all still running, so the furnace was on, the gas was on, hydro was still on and the gas levels, because of this line being hit, were quite high in the basements of the buildings.”

Barrie city police closed Dunlop east of Mulcaster Street, the gas was shut off and the area was vented.