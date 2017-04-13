Kelly Osbourne is open to having a relationship with a woman, insisting falling in love has nothing to do with gender.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter has always felt a deep connection to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community, and while she has never had a relationship with a member of the same sex, she isn’t opposed to it.

“I’m open to loving anybody,” she tells PrideSource.com. “It’s about the person. I don’t think it’s about sexuality at all ...”

“But it’s not like I’m trying to be forward-thinking or progressive -- it’s just that sexuality is a word I try not to even define the way the world defines it,” she adds. “It’s the person who you are sexually attracted to.”

Kelly is careful about labelling her sexuality because she fears it takes away from the progress and the struggles people in the LGBTQ community face, and she is particularly annoyed by those who claim to be gay, and then embark on a relationship with a member of the opposite sex -- because in her eyes, that’s hypocritical.

“I don’t like it when people claim to be gay and then not,” she explains. “There’s this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can’t find love where they think it’s supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. ‘Oh, so now you’re gay?’ Then two weeks later: ‘Oh no, that was just a phase.’ You don’t get to do that.”

“I’ll tell you who’s the worst with it: young female celebrities,” she continues. “And I’m like, I know you ... You are not gay! But I think outing somebody in that way is just as bad as outing somebody who has not come out of the closet. It’s one of those things I have to keep to myself ... and it drives me f------ crazy ...”

Kelly previously dated Fields musician Matty Derham and promoter Matt Walker, and was engaged to model Luke Worrall and chef Matthew Mosshart.