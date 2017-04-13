The Barrie Colts had the first-overall pick in the inaugural Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection and chose defenceman Victor Hadfield from the Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs, Wednesday night.

Eligibility for the new draft included all midget-aged players (1999 and 2000 birth years) not currently on an OHL member team protected list who were carded with an Ontario-based midget 'AAA' club within the Ontario Hockey Federation, Hockey Eastern Ontario or Hockey Northwestern Ontario this season.

“This draft and the selected players are a great example of what this is about which is to raise the profile of midget 'AAA' hockey and to provide enhanced opportunities for players to develop.” said Joe Birch, the OHL's senior director of player development and special events.

The Barrie Colts also selected local product Pierce Charleson, from the Barrie Jr. Colts midget team, in the second round, followed by right-winger Josiah Degazon from the Mississauga Rebels midgets in the third round, centre Massimo Petricca, also from the Rebels organization, in the fourth round, and defenceman Jacob Breckles from the Richmond Hill Coyotes major-midget club in the fifth and final round.

Local players who were selected included York-Simcoe Express forwards Nicholas Soehner (Sudbury Wolves) and Austin Heinrich (Mississauga Steelheads), North Central Predators defenceman Jacob Smith (London Knights),

Following Hadfield, goaltender James Walker of Windsor 'AAA' team chosen second overall to the Guelph Storm and then forward Ryland Mosley of the Carleton Place Canadians went third to the North Bay Battalion.

Ninety-six players were selected over five rounds from 46 different teams and included 49 forwards, 31 defencemen, and 16 goaltenders.