INNISFIL – A car stolen from Barrie Tuesday evening was recovered here later that night, but police are looking for two teens who fled from it on foot.

South Simcoe police were investigating a speeding car in Stroud's Foodland parking lot and spoke to its driver at 10:50 p.m.

Verbal identification was given, but when the officer returned to his cruiser to check the identity, the car's driver and passenger both fled on foot.

The officer gave chase, but lost the pair when they split up.

The areas was contained and the Barrie police dog was brought in, but the pair could not be found.

Both are described by police as age 15-18. The driver is clean-shaven with brown eyes and brown hair, and wearing a dark hoodie.

The passenger has short, sandy coloured hair, a fair complexion, glasses and blue eyes, and was wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.