ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - Two men brandishing a firearm and a knife robbed a corner store here Monday night.

Barrie OPP called to Village Milk, at Ridge Road and the 2nd line, were told the pair entered the store at 9 p.m. and demanded cash, instant lottery tickets and cigarettes.

They were last seen fleeing west on Ridge Road in a white, construction style van, similar to a Ford E series, with red and blue vinyl stickers on its side.

Both men are of slim build and were wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater.

The first was about 5'9“ tall, the second, described as having darker skin, is about 5'7” tall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 705-726-6484 or 1-888-321-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.