Bradford man facing 4 charges
BRADFORD – A man who called police to report an assault was instead arrested by officers Monday.
South Simcoe police called to a home at 6:45 p.m. determined that a man there was bound by a peace bond to avoid its occupants.
But the man was there when a woman was leaving for work, argued with her and broke the windshield of her car, police said.
Later that day, he was restrained and called police to report an assault.
A 63-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with mischief and three counts of breaking the terms of his release.
Police say alcohol was a factor in these events and the man was given new conditions, including abstaining from alcohol, and a May court date.