City police are searching the area in south-Barrie for possible evidence related to a home invasion and shooting at a Gunn Street home Monday just before 10:45 a.m.

Police were searching a wooded area west of Highway 400, north of McKay Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are also continuing to go door-to-door, canvassing Gunn Street and residents of the surrounding areas to speak with potential witnesses and obtain any video surveillance available.

A 60-year-old man was shot, police said, and taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Monday morning. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are looking for two black men, aged 20-30.

The first is 5'8” to 5'9” tall, was wearing dark clothing, plus a grey and white striped hoodie.

The second suspect stands 6' tall, was wearing dark clothing and a dark hoodie.

They are believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.