Canada's most expensive, smallest homes

You think some of Canada’s largest housing markets are unaffordable?

The average price in Toronto – $916,567 – is nothing compared to the top five most lavish homes for sale in the Great White North.

For those who sill can’t afford a high six-figured home, check out the smallest (in size) homes for sale in Canada.

Many of them are far more reasonably priced.

The catch? You have to squeeze into a structure akin to a six-person tent.

Here are Canada’s five most expensive and smallest homes for sale right now:

CANADA’S FIVE MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES FOR SALE

Price: $65 million

Chelster Hall – 1150 Lakeshore Rd. E., Oakville, Ontario

Details: Four floors, eight bathrooms, 6 bedrooms, 12-car garage, 47,000 sq. ft.

Price: $42 million

4351 Erwin Dr., West Vancouver, British Columbia

Details: 150 ft. of beachfront, panoramic ocean views, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, swimming pool, Jacuzzi spa, 34,194 sq. ft.

Price: $38 million

2106 SW Marine Dr., Vancouver, British Columbia

Details: 4.25 acres, infinity edge pool, private park, two golf greens, Gulf Islands views, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 10,595 sq. ft.

Price: $30 million

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary, Alta.

Details: 6-vehicle garage, carriage house, greenhouse, outdoor sport court, indoor salt-water swimming pool, enclosed summer kitchen, guest house/staff quarters, 160 acres, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 11,800 sq. ft.

Price: $26 million

12133 No 3 Road, Richmond, British Columbia

Details: Caretakers residence, tennis court, koi ponds, courtyards, a greenhouse, a barn, 6 car garage plus workshop, fountains, 18.09 acres, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 12,411 sq. ft.

CANADA’S SMALLEST HOMES FOR SALE

Size: 300 sq. ft.

40 Route Droken, Cascapédia/Saint-Jules, Gaspésie, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec

Price: $59,000

Size: 334 sq. ft.

515 Centre St., Brooks, Alta.

Price: $95,000

Details: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and kitchen.

Size: 384 sq. ft.

498 River St. E., Prince Albert, Sask.

Price: $144,900

Details: Riverfront property, with 1 large bedroom and a three-piece bathroom.

Size: 392 sq. ft.

1133 Ave. F N., Saskatoon, Sask.

Price: $149,900

Details: Open living room, dining area, bedroom downstairs is L-shaped.

Size: 415 sq. ft.

13 Blake Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Price: $54,900

Details: One bedroom, open concept kitchen/living room