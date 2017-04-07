JUSTIN DEMELO

Special to the Examiner

As the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge draws ever closer, it is important that Canadians remember and celebrate our country's stunning achievement.

In my current generation, I feel privileged knowing the safety and simplicity of my life compared to a century ago.

Despite the various conflicts around the world, we have brave people joining the military and allowing all of us to stay safe and decide not to fight.

The patriotism shown by our men was outstanding. I know for a fact that I could not be as brave and strong as them. I also know I'm not alone in feeling this way.

When thinking about the cold, wet feet, snow, rain, mud, disease and lack of sleep the soldiers endured, I do not feel in the right to complain as I know everything could be a lot worse.

Yet despite the knee-deep mud, exhaustion and horrific deadly scenes ahead of them, our troops marched on.

After two failed French attacks which resulted in heavy casualties, Canada bombarded the Germans through sleet and snow on Apr. 9, 1917. Three days later, the Canadians had successfully captured the ridge and met all objectives as well.

The battle represented more than just bravery; Canada's military conducted meticulous research and planning to locate German guns and even had some troops act as the Germans in their positions to practice.

As well as this training, Canada also launched a long artillery barrage from Apr. 2-9 which became known as 'the week of suffering' by the Germans.

The cost was high, 10,600 honourable Canadians were either injured or killed in the battle that was once labelled as 'the birth of a nation' by Governor General David Johnston.

Indeed it was the first time all four Canadian Corps fought together, which established our independence.

We were not just a lower ranked unit in the British army this time, we won on our own.

Justin Demelo is a Grade 11 co-op student from St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie.