Lieut. Rae Brydon McCarthy, 78th Battalion (Winnipeg Grenadiers), was killed in action on Vimy Ridge, April 9, 1917.

Rae Brydon McCarthy attended Trinity Church and graduated from Barrie Collegiate. He began a career in banking and at the same time became a reservist in the 24th Kent Regiment.

When war began McCarthy was living in Winnipeg and working with the Canadian Bank of Commerce (now CIBC). He joined the 100th Battalion (Winnipeg Grenadiers) on Jan. 4 ,1916. He was also listed as the sole supporter of his widowed mother.

Lieut. McCarthy may have enjoyed one more visit to her in Barrie when he attended officer school at Camp Borden.

McCarthy arrived in England on September 29, 1916.

He described his officer’s experience in a letter home. It provides a stark contrast to the misery and privations lived by the 'other ranks'.

“The course we are taking here is very comprhensive, including … mapwork, trench making, attacks etc., and we are given numerous lectures.

There are about seventy of us here living in long, low buildings called 'huts'. They have electric light, hot and cold water, open fireplaces etc., so we can hardly say we are roughing it.

Imperial as well as Canadian officers are here, but in our hut we are nearly all Winnipegers, the 100th, 107th, 108th and 144th all being represented.

The mess is very formal at night - six or seven courses, each with 10 minutes’, or so, interval. We come off very well,though, for we have five meals a day! - a bite and cup of tea before physical training, breakfast, lunch, afternoon, tea and dinner.

All the instructors have been in the present campaign and wear either the D.S.O. or

M.C., or both.

We are less than thirty miles from London, so, naturally, we are able to go there quite often, especially as we have our weekends to ourselves.

When you get into one of the theatres, restaurants or large hotels at night, it is hard to believe that there is a war on at all…I learned that the Hotel Victoria where I stayed on one visit took in an average 400 pounds per day, while the Savoy on the day I was there took in 607 pounds through its restaurant alone.”

Source: (ed.Charles Lyons Foster, Letters from the Front, Vol.1:Toronto, Canadian Bank of Commerce p.154.)

The 100th Battalion was broken up for reinforcements and Lieut. McCarthy was transferred to the 11th Battalion and finally to the 78th Battalion, which was in training rehearsals for the assault on Vimy Ridge.

McCarthy joined them in the field on March 21. He was a new officer at a very busy time but he might have recognized a few faces from Simcoe County in the unit.

Other officers did mention that Lieut. McCarthy knew that his brother had been wounded while serving nearby with the Seaforth Highlanders.

There would be little time for the elegance of the officer’s mess as the 78th was tasked to assault Hill 145, where the monument now stands on Vimy Ridge.

Lieut. McCarthy went up the Vimy Ridge at dawn on April 9.

Three telegrams came home: April 14 - wounded, April 18 - missing, April 22 - killed in action.

Fighting continued for three days on Hill 145. There were no survivors able to bear witness to the fate of Lieut. McCarthy. However, his body was found, as he has a marked grave on Vimy Ridge.

Rae Brydon McCarthy is buried in Givenchy-En-Gohelle Canadian Cemetery at Vimy Ridge, Pas de Calais, France Row F, Grave 26.

