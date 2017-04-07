Green Party leader Mike Schreiner will be stopping in Orillia, Oro-Medonte Township, Innisfil and Barrie this weekend as part of a spring Leader’s Tour.

He will be meeting with community members to discuss local issues such as rising electricity bills.

Schreiner’s itinerary Saturday includes 10 a.m. at the Orillia Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. at Brewery Bay in Orillia, and 2 p.m. at Carley Hall in Oro-Medonte Township.

On Sunday, he’ll visit the Innisfil Public Library from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. for a question-and-answer session on public hydro, followed by 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Grilled Cheese Social Eatery, located at 53 Dunlop St. E., in downtown Barrie.