ESSA TWP – A local man faces an impaired driving and a weapon charge after being stopped by police in Angus Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP received a call about a possible impaired driver.

Officers found and stopped a vehicle and arrested its driver, who was taken to the Nottawasaga detachment for breath tests.

When he was searched, OPP said a prohibited knife was found and seized.

A 36-year-old Essa Township man was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He was released with a court date in Bradford.