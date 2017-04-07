Essa man facing 3 charges
OPP logo.
ESSA TWP – A local man faces an impaired driving and a weapon charge after being stopped by police in Angus Wednesday night.
Just before 10 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP received a call about a possible impaired driver.
Officers found and stopped a vehicle and arrested its driver, who was taken to the Nottawasaga detachment for breath tests.
When he was searched, OPP said a prohibited knife was found and seized.
A 36-year-old Essa Township man was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
He was released with a court date in Bradford.