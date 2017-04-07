The partial sale of commercial units at Barrie's Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre is being considered by its builder.

“Construction of the commercial portions of the building is nearing completion, and in the normal course of business at this stage, we are exploring a partial sale of our interest in the commercial areas at completion of the project,” said Mark Fogliato of Fortress Real Developments.

“Our business model is primarily real estate development, and would typically involve a partial or total sale of a commercial asset once the development is completed.”

He said the majority of residents have moved into the Lakeview Condos, at 90 Collier and 55 Mulcaster streets, and the condominium registration process is underway.

Once the commercial element of the project is complete, Fogliato said it could go on the market.

“This could mean selling all or part of the asset, retail and office, to a REIT (real estate investment trust) fund, property manager, etc.,” he said. “In the case of Collier Centre, we are in the preliminary stages of exploring the future sale. This listing is un-priced, a common feature for large commercial real estate properties.”

A listing on SVN, a commercial realtor, states the office tower shell could also be converted to 114 multi-residential apartments.

It says the buyer could finish the apartments to their own standard.

“Our goal as the developer is to maximize the usage of the site as allowed by zoning, and with a view to community improvement, we're exploring multiple strategies under the partial sale, as well as continuing to meet with many interested commercial tenants,” Fogliato said.

Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre's sale to Fortress closed in November, 2015.

Construction stopped in late 2014 when Mady Development ran into financial trouble, eventually leading to the project's sale.

