VIMY RIDGE LETTERS

From: Pte. Wallace Pattenden, who was wounded on April 9, writing to his mother, Mrs. Thos. Pattenden, of Minesing Station, described how he was wounded as follows:

“I suppose you are wondering how I am getting along. Well, I will tell you from the first.

It was on Monday, April 9, at 5.30 in the morning we started our big drive at Vimy Ridge and I got mine about 6.30 a.m.

I crawled into a shell hole and another fellow was standing near so I got him to cut my sleeve open and see if I was hurt very badly. He took my field dressing from my tunic and bound my wound up.

I lay there for a few minutes, watching the Germans running across to our men with their hands up, yelling, 'Have mercy, Kamerads.'

I was in the bombing section and when I was hurt I had 16 bombs on me, four days' rations and my rifle ammunition. The bombs would weigh one lb. each and I carried them about seven miles after I was hit as there were so many bad cases that the ambulances were full.

When I got to the dressing station I had my wound dressed and found later that it was a shrapnel ball about the size of a marble in my arm. We were put on a train for Boulogne Hospital. It is a nice place.

After being there for a week I was put on a stretcher and carried out to a motor ambulance that took me to the dock and put me on a boat. Had dinner about 2 o'clock, sailed about 4.15 p.m. Monday evening and landed in - at 6 o'clock, sailed about 4.15 p.m. Monday evening and landed in - at 6 o'clock. Then two hours' ride to Fulham Military Hospital in London.

When I awakened next morning, after being in France, I sure thought it was a dream or that I was in Heaven, for oh, it's awful, awful to see so much bloodshed, but we will save our country and homes.

I was up yesterday for the first time since coming here. Some one came and asked me if I would like to go for a motor ride and some place for tea. I said “I sure would,” so you may be sure I wasn't long getting out of bed and “dolled up.”

We had about 1 1/2 mile ride to a very nice place where there were about twenty wounded soldiers but I was the only Canadian. We played games outside first and then in the parlour. Then we had tea. Such a spread!

Well, I cannot begin to tell you what there was, but after being in the trenches, it seemed too good to be true. About 6:15 we went back to the hospital where we had some cocoa, bread and butter before going to bed.

Well, mother dear, do not worry. I am getting well very fast, you see. I am writing with my wounded arm and although it pains a little when I write it is healing quickly and I will soon be away from “Blighty” and back to the war.”

From: Pte. Harvey Bell, writing to his brother in Craighurst, on April 16, about the Vimy Ridge fighting:

“I have been in the trenches for six days. We went up on Saturday, April 7th, and spent Easter there and celebrated it on Monday in the way of a a big Canadian victory, which you have no doubt read about in the Toronto papers.

It sure was some initiation for yours truly, but I got through it without a scratch. We were relieved again the following Friday night.

We were in for days without either a wash or a shave and practically no sleep, but I didn't mind it. We were well fed, in fact I rather enjoyed it for we drove Fritz out of one of his very strongest points on the whole line.

From our last position, a shell hole on the top of a captured hill, we could see for many miles behind Fritz's line and could also see smoke rising from villages away in the distance, which evidently he was destroying before he left there.

We could also watch our troops advancing over level, open country without even having to fire a shot or without any resistance. Just then we were relieved by troops and a welcome relief I assure you. We met troops going to relieve our infantry battalions that were following the Germans.

We got back to our billets which are now huts about 9 o'clock, feeling pretty tired and hungry and they gave us a good hot supper and anyone who wanted it got beer. The following day, Saturday, we were taken over to the baths and each one got a good hot shower bath, and all received clean new underwear, shirts, socks and towel, so you see a fellow is used pretty good after coming out of the line and we are having a pretty good rest and getting a chance to clean up our clothes and uniforms, equipment, rifles, guns, etc.

It was pretty muddy up the line, but we have everything cleaned up again. I carried a rifle all the time, but didn't fire a shot out of it.

I could have got some pretty good souvenirs, but I had pretty nearly all I could carry. Out here one has to carry them and look after them for so long before he can get a chance to get home, but I will try to get some before this thing is over.”

From: Scout Geo. Armstrong, who helped cut wire before Canadians rushed Vimy Ridge, to his father, Mr. H. B. Armstrong, Big Bay Point:

France, April 15, 1917

“Dear Father. - I think I will write to you to-night, instead of mother, for a change. By the time you will have received this you will have all the news about what we have been doing lately. All about the big push. I suppose you will like to know what I did in it.

Being a scout I did not go over with the boys the same as at the Somme. I was detailed four days before to go up up the line with other scouts and cut all our wire entanglements so as to allow the troops to go over and not get hung up at the wire.

There were ten of us and we had a big job which we had to complete in the given time. We went out and found wire everywhere; old German wire. French wire, entanglements of every description - through which roads must be made.

The moon was bright every night and we were constantly in danger. If the Boche had been awake at all he would have made it very unhealthy for us. As it was we had one lad hit in the shoulder. But the wire must be cut even though we were to suffer.

On the last night we finished and the next morning the big show was pulled. The roar of hundreds of tight-throated guns was immense. Nothing could be seen forward of our men for the smoke of our shells. Our Bn. (battalion) went over first. In the course of an hour other battalions went over us, going still farther and farther.

When they quit we held the ridge (Vimy) overlooking miles and miles of beautiful country which soon will be ours. I followed over about two hours after the Bn. Went.

I saw prisoners coming down in groups of hundreds, carrying and helping both our wounded and theirs. They seemed very pleased, every chap you would meet would ask you the way to the dressing station.

Quite a number were lost from their platoons and battalions. Wounded were sitting and lying here and there in shell holes waiting for help out.

Arthur Richardson was wounded, Webb and Purvis are O.K. My friend Taylor was left back at the horse lines. He told me that I was reported killed. I hope the report has not gone any further than the horse lines for I am quite well.

The other scout in my platoon had some letters for me and he was killed so I may be some time getting them.

I could tell you lots of small experiences but have not time. I have been eating German bread. It tastes like potatoes and is very hard and black.

I suppose work has started on the land. I was doing my Statute Labor to-day. We were building a road.

I met Ernie Carter, March 25th, he looks fine and is some chap he always was. We had a good old time, talked about everybody and looked over each other's snaps.”

From: Pte. Roy Stevenson Blackstock, an Orillia resident born in Thornton, writing to his father, C.W. Blackstock on April 12:

“Dear Father: I have been sending quite a few field cards home lately for I knew how anxious you would all be when you would read the news of the great battle and the advance of the Canadians have made.

Being in the band, however, I escaped taking part in the great drive. Our battalion did not go up the line at first but were kept in the support and went up at intervals as working parties.

However, they are new up the line as a fighting unit and I believe made a successful advance this morning having only a few casualties. We (the band) are a short distance behind the line and are being used on various fatigue work. We may be called on at any time, though, to go up as a salvage party.

The people of Canada, I suppose, are filled with pride and admiration at the work which the boys have accomplished and they certainly have good reason to be proud. April 9 was a gallant day and one long to be remembered in the history of Canada.

It was no easy task they had to perform. Anyone who has been up within a sight of Vimy Ridge knows what difficult ground they had to go over. When I was up the line about three weeks ago we could see the objective that had to be reached and it sure was bad ground to make an advance over.

The French had tried twice to take it, but had lost heavily both times. This was in the earlier stages of the war and since then Vimy Ridge had been left in the hands of the Hun. This gave him time to prepare for any future attack, and I believe he was prepared as far as it was possible for him to be.

He had moved up his guns and ammunition. He had not seen anything like it before, not even at the Somme flight.

We waited anxiously for reports of how the boys were doing, but hadn't long to wait. A few hours later the prisoners began to pour through on their way to the receiving cages.

They came, not in tens or twenties, but in bunches of 150 and 200. Every few minutes a bunch like this would come down the road guarded by not more than half a dozen of our lads with fixed bayonets.

I think they would have marched along just the same without any guard for they seemed to be glad that their days of fighting were over. We went down to see them in their cages and they seemed a happy enough bunch.

Quite a number of them could speak good English and when asked how long they thought the war was going to last, they said the end would be this summer. However they wouldn't say which side they thought would win.

We know though, without them telling us. The wounded, too, were coming down the road and although our casualties were not as heavy as expected, still the ambulances were kept busy. There were quite a few walking cases, those who had been dressed further up and had been able to walk out.

Fritzie's wounded received just as good attention as our own. In one case I saw one of our wounded arm in arm with a wounded German helping him across a ditch. Also in the cages where the prisoners were, our men were seeing throwing cans of bully beef, bread, etc., in at them. They were not long in eating it up.

I would like to tell you a lot more news about the great victory but no doubt you have read it all in the papers. By the way, if you have saved any of the papers send one along. We seldom get papers here.

The advance is still going on and every hour brings in good reports, both of the artillery and infantry, and we are all hoping that the work achieved by the gallant Canadian boys will add greatly in shortening the war.

I was talking to Jack Scott again today and he is well. Also saw some of the 87th and they said their band was not up the line this time. I saw Tom. and Will Mayes, Arthur Feltis, George Purchase, Alex Gooch and some others of the boys on their way up the line the night before the advance. They all looked fine and were in god spirits.

Shall be on the lookout for their bn. (battalion) when it comes out. Must stop for tonight as it is pretty late and we have a trip to make in the morning.”

From: Pte. Jos. H. Gilchrist, writing to S. J. McMorran on April 18, published in the Examiner May 17:

“Just a few lines to let you know that I am still on terra firma and going strong.

I guess you will be reading the papers these days, and reading the stirring paragraphs of the big fighting over here and the grand part the Canadians have taken in it. Well, they well deserve the praise.

The ground they had to take was something of a task which none could have accomplished but men who had an idea of the task ahead of them, of the maze of trenches, of wire entanglements, machine gun positions and other numerous obstacles, villages and woods staring them in the face, with dangers that lurked therein, unknown to anyone except the enemy.

But we carried them all before us and our artillery barrage which paved the way was something grand yet awful to see. Everything was torn asunder or levelled flat by it.

The enemy, who admit that they expected an attack, were completely surprised thinking it was one of our numerous raids which we have been carrying on all winter, went into their deep dugout to wait until our shell fire was over.

But they reckoned without their host for when the barrage lifted, our troops were upon them before they had time to get out of their underground holes, so they were either taken prisoner or killed. We were very lucky as to casualties, one killed and one slightly wounded.

Poor old Rankin (Pte. Frank Rankin, Cookstown) I am sorry to say, was killed on Tuesday, the 10th, when a shell wiped out the gun crew on which he was stationed.

We will sure miss him. Frank was a good old pal. I don't think there are any others you know. Have not heard how the boys in the other battalions made out.

Our battalion advanced close to three miles and would have been going yet if the flanks could have kept up. We were five hours ahead of the time allotted to us to go that far and then we sat in shell holes a few yards behind our barrage waiting for it to lift from one trench to another.

The weather has been rotten lately, rain and snow everyday with mud up to our ears. This is some country, believe me.”

From: Pte. Alpine Couse of Cookstown, on Easter Sunday, published in the Examiner May 17, just before the big Vimy push, wrote his mother as follows:

“My dear Mother: For once I have to say I had to delay in writing this letter. We have been so very busy it was difficult to do any writing. We were in the lines for some days and only had a little sleep about every other six hours.

However, you will understand from reports in the papers why we are so busy. I am thinking Fritz won't enjoy any of our Easter greetings (shells).

Had a lovely parcel from Mr. Batstone, also one from a Barrie lady. I appreciate the great kindness of friends. We were so anxious to hear from home friends. I had no idea any of my letters would be in the paper.

Poor Jimmie Sutherland was killed the last time we were in the lines. The next morning coming out of the lines I ran across Jimmie's brother Fred, on the road, who broke the news to me. I tell you what it was a heartbreak. I could not hold my sorrowful feelings.

Fred saw that he was buried and had our battalion Chaplain give the service.

The fruits of war are most terrible indeed, and Fritz will get a double portion pretty soon. All the rest of our lads are O.K. And doing splendidly.

During the last two days I have run across quite a number of our boys of the 157th. Saw Neilly, Prince, Feltis, Mayes and Geo. Purchase. They all look well and hearty.

I wish you could see us just now, Mother dear. It is a magnificent day, we are all resting under the morning sun, and there are many of us too.

Just before the Battle, Mother, as it were. About this time last year we were en route for Halifax but now we are en route for Berlin, perhaps.

This is a hurried letter but it is just to let you know that I am hale and hearty. This news will be stale by the time it reaches you, as you will be getting interesting news in the papers in a couple of days.”

Pte. Couse after the Vimy Ridge battle:

“April 16 - I am extremely thankful to say that I am still alive, safe and sound again. I have been spared also through this period of the great push.

Our billets now are in the old German front line and our quarters are in a huge tunnel which was prepared before the advance. No doubt the papers gave a good report of our great success. We sure caught Fritz napping.

In the excitement I lost my signet ring. Many souvenirs were found I got a revolver but may have to hand it to the the Army, but I tell you after all a whole hide is the best souvenir.

Just imagine there is an aeroplane going overhead just now and it is black dark. Have you seen planes up in the moonlight but never before heard them in the dark; even when it is difficult to see them.

For a week we have suffered hardship, owing to snow and rain, and were obliged to move out of our tunnel and bivouacked in a field. This has delayed the moving of guns a great deal, the muddy condition of every place can scarcely be described.

At the invitation of Geo. McDonald I am enjoying a few nights with him, his mate being absent.”

From: Pte. Thos. Mayes to Thos. Small, a letter written in France on Apr. 15, published in the Examiner May 17:

“Well Tom, we jumped the bag the other morning, and went over to have a good look at the Huns. We had good success. It was great to hear the tight-throated gun tearing. It is sure something to go through.

After we won our objective, another Brigade followed over shortly. It was fun to see those Huns 'beating it', those who were left. We will make them run more, believe me, we will. I am sure we fired thirty or forty shells to their one.

Oh, I wish I could tell you all about it, but I will be able to tell you more when I get back to 'Dear Old Canada'.

Some of the Barrie boys were wounded, but I don't think very bad. I suppose you will know all about it by this time.

I received a box from home last night, and I sure enjoyed it, believe me. I think everybody got one today. Talk about bags of parcels! If there was one there were ten. There was some jolly bunch of boys today.”

