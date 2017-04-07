The city is no longer controlling Barrie's winter, but the spring.

A large snowfall overnight has city crews digging out once again.

On priority roads, crews were sent out at 12:30 a.m. Friday to plow and salt these routes and will continue until the streets are bare.

On residential roads, snow plows were sent out at 7:30 a.m. and plowing will continue until all routes are done. Sand will be applied only if necessary, once priority routes are completed.

Crews started clearing priority sidewalks at 4 a.m. and will continue until all routes are done.

Secondary sidewalks crews started at 4 a.m. and will also continue until all routes have been completed.

Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny day Saturday, with temperatures rising to 8 degrees Celsius.

Melting snow sometimes shows damage to sod, because when the ground is not frozen sod damage can occur. Damage to city sod, pavement, and city-owned trees is repaired in the spring.

Call Service Barrie at 705-726-4242 if you notice damage, and your address will be added to a list for repair when materials are available in the spring.

And for up-to-date information on spring (winter) control and to see service level standards, visit www.barrie.ca/snow.