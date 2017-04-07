The passage of time, even a century, cannot diminish Vimy Ridge in the eyes of many Canadians.

On April 9, 1917, nearly 1,000 guns opened fire on German positions in France at 5:30 a.m., while an estimated 15,000 Canadian soldiers rose from their trenches and advanced, with thousands more troops behind them.

Four days of bloody fighting later, the Canadians had overrun Vimy Ridge – but at a terrible cost. More than 10,600 soldiers were killed or wounded.

Barrie and area residents fought at Vimy Ridge.

Some died in that terrible battle, others lived to tell the tale – mostly in letters from the front to family and friends.

Pte. Roy Stevenson Blackstock, an Orillia resident who was born in Thornton, was a member of the 157th Battalion. He was behind the Canadian lines for Vimy Ridge in a supporting role.

He wrote to his father on April 12, in a letter published May 24 in the Examiner, about the task at hand.

“Anyone who has been up within a sight of Vimy Ridge knows what difficult ground they had to go over. When I was up the line about three weeks ago we could see the objective that had to be reached and it sure was bad ground to make an advance over,” Blackstock wrote. “The French had tried twice to take it, but had lost heavily both times. This was in the earlier stages of the war and since then Vimy Ridge had been left in the hands of the Hun.

“This gave him time to prepare for any future attack, and I believe he was prepared as far as it was possible for him to be. He had moved up his guns and ammunition.”

Blackstock wrote that it did not take long for the tide to turn.

“We waited anxiously for reports of how the boys were doing, but hadn't long to wait. A few hours later the prisoners began to pour through on their way to the receiving cages. They came, not in tens or twenties, but in bunches of 150 and 200,” he said. “Every few minutes a bunch like this would come down the road guarded by not more than half a dozen of our lads with fixed bayonets.

“I think they would have marched along just the same without any guard for they seemed to be glad that their days of fighting were over.”

Lieut. George Wright Armstrong was one of a group of scouts who cut wire entanglements in the days leading to Vimy Ridge, clearing the way for Canadian soldiers to advance.

Writing to his father in Barrie's Big Bay Point area, he describes the scene.

“On the last night we finished and the next morning the big show was pulled,” he wrote April 15. “The roar of hundreds of tight-throated guns was immense. Nothing could be seen forward of our men from the smoke of our shells.

“When they quit we held the ridge (Vimy) overlooking miles and miles of beautiful country which will soon be ours.”

Armstrong said a friend told him there was a report he had been killed.

“I hope the report has not gone any further than the horse lines,” he told his father. “The other scout in my platoon had some letters for me and he was killed so I may be some time getting them.”

Pte. Wallace Pattenden was wounded at Vimy Ridge on April 9, and wrote to his Minesing Station mother about it.

“At 5:30 in the morning we started our big drive at Vimy Ridge and I got mine about 6:30 a.m.,” he wrote. “I crawled into a shell hole and another fellow was standing near so I got him to cut my sleeve open and see if it was hurt very badly.

“He took my field dressing from my tunic and bound my wound up. I lay there for a few minutes, watching the Germans running across to our men with their hands up, yelling 'Have mercy, Kamerads'.”

Pte. Harvey Bell wrote to his brother in Craighurst about the Vimy Ridge battle.

“We were in for days without either a wash or a shave and practically no sleep, but I didn't mind it,” he wrote on April 16. “We were well fed, in fact I rather enjoyed it for we drove Fritz out of one of his very strongest points on the whole line.

“From our last position, a shell hole on top of a captured hill, we could see for many miles behind Fritz's line and could also see smoke rising from villages away in the distance, which evidently he was destroying before he left there.”

Pte. Alpine Couse of Cookstown wrote his mother a letter on Easter Sunday, the day before the Vimy Ridge battle began, and tells of losing a friend.

“Poor Jimmie Sutherland was killed the last time we were in the lines,” he wrote. “The next morning coming out of the lines I ran across Jimmie's brother Fred, on the road, who broke the news to me.

“I tell you what it was heartbreak. I could not hold my sorrowful feelings. Fred saw that he was buried and had our battalion Chaplain give the service.

“The fruits of war are most terrible indeed, and Fritz will get a double portion pretty soon,” Couse wrote. “All the rest of our lads are OK. And doing splendidly.”

A century ago, Blackstock put Vimy Ridge in perspective, one that many Canadians still share today.

“The people of Canada, I suppose, are filled with pride and admiration at the work which the boys have accomplished and they certainly have good reason to be proud,” he wrote. “April 9 was a gallant day and one long to be remembered in the history of Canada. It was no easy task they had to perform.”

