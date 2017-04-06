INNISFIL -

Something odd is happening in Cookstown.

A weird plant - and it’s not marijuana - has taken root and there’s no telling what may happen.

It could be the death of an unrequited romance for smitten nerdy florist Seymour, or the object of his affections, Audrey, or the carnivorous plant itself, which he has named Audrey II.

The Motown flavoured comedy horror musical, Little Shop of Horrors, has had numerous lives as a couple of films, off- and on-Broadway productions and in recent years has become popular with community theatre groups. South Simcoe Theatre is staging the show as a part of its 50th anniversary season and it begins Thursday night.

“I love the music from the show - there’s a bit of everything in there,” said Olivia Lloyd. “When I saw they were doing this part musical, I got excited and wanted to get on board.”

Lloyd marks her first SST show in the role of Audrey. Her interest in theatre started in high school when she auditioned for a play of Robert Munsch stories. She was attracted to the 1970s and ’80s music. After high school, she moved into theatre and drama studies in a joint program between the University of Toronto and Sheridan College.

Her interest in music began earlier. Growing up in Belleville, she started performing live at the age of 12 in local talent shows, at school assemblies and the like. She has been taking vocal lessons from the age of 13. She considers herself a singer first and foremost.

While she was in a band in Toronto, she met Paul Everett, a guitarist who had some jazz training. The two formed a duo called PJ & Oli - some may have caught them playing in downtown Barrie as part of the city’s summer street performer program or performing at local cafes such as the Lazy Tulip.

They moved to Barrie 2-1/2 years ago. Everett, who is from Midhurst, currently works as a supply teacher for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board. He is also in the pit band of Little Shop of Horrors. It is his second SST show.

They have formed a partnership in life and music and have been together since 2013. They play a mix of covers and original material and frequently perform at weddings. Their original music has its roots in the genres they both enjoy - Motown and funk.

Lloyd current works in administration at Melody and Me, a local music and performing arts school, where she started doing a bit of teaching, a music theatre class for kids.

Her first exposure to Little Shop of Horrors was the 1980s movie but she has always been more interested in the musical. She describes her character as sweet, innocent and kind.

“Kind of like this perfect image for Seymour but if you look really closely there’s something off,” said Lloyd who attributes it to poor upbringing, no father figure and the like. “And I think she’s made the wrong decision - in the show she’s dating this horrible dentist. He’s just awful to her. It’s so tragic to see she’s going out with this guy when Seymour is right there. She doesn’t think she’s good enough.”

The Little Shop of Horrors runs from April 6-23 at the old town hall, 1 Hamilton Street, Cookstown. Evening and matinee shows run Thursday to Sunday at. Tickets are $23, available at the box office, 705-458-4432.