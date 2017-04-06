When Norm McCauley’s Barrie Colts minor-midget ‘AAA’ team needed offence, the head coach turned to Mitchell Russell.

“Mitch is the go-to-guy in that way,” McCauley said of his talented 16-year-old centre.

Which is why when Ontario Hockey League teams look for offence in Saturday’s OHL Priority Selection, Russell will also likely be called upon.

“A lot of teams like him,” McCauley said. “They like the skill potential. Mitch is a pro skater, he can really go. And he’s got a pro shot.”

After leading the Colts in scoring this season with 29 goals and 48 points in 33 games, eighth overall in the Eastern Triple ‘A’ league (ETA), Russell is expected by some scouts to possibly go as high as late in the first round or somewhere in the second round of the OHL draft.

“I like him a lot,” said a Western Conference OHL scout. “I think he’s going to be a kid who might get overlooked and be one of the better players down the road. He’s got good speed, is strong and can shoot the puck.

“I saw him play up last year (with the minor midgets) when he was a bantam and he was the best player on the ice,” the scout added.

Russell got into more than 10 games with the minor-midget ‘AAA’ Colts as a bantam and that experience proved big coming into this his draft season.

The forward got the opportunity to play up with current OHLers such as goaltender Jacob Ingham (Mississauga) and Dennis Busby (Flint) on a really good Barrie squad last season.

“He was with a group of guys that really bought into a structure and played like young professionals,” McCauley said. “Mitch had some good mentors that way. He understands for his game to progress that learning to play like professional is crucial.

“And the sooner you do that, the better. You go up that pyramid, up that ladder, there’s less time and more guys that want your spot,” the coach added. “Mitch will carve out a spot at that next level because a couple of those factors that he bought into.”

McCauley praised Russell’s determination to improve his game throughout the season. The coach reminded him that a large part of the offensive play isn’t just want you do with the puck, but what you do in terms of getting into position to get it back from your linemates.

Russell, he says, is a force when he drives to the net.

“He started to really go at it,” McCauley said. “When Mitch wants to go to the net, nobody is going to stop him. Certainly when he did that, he had really good success.”

McCauley also strived to Russell and teammates the importance of play without the puck. The Barrie coach admits he’s pretty obsessive when it comes to positional play.

You have to learn to be in position.

“Every step on that latter there’s lots of latitude for errors in that area, certainly in the OHL,” he said. “Anybody that struggles with positional play, you’re going to see less ice time.

“I think that’s a step that Mitch took, understanding positional play.”

Russell won’t be the only Colts minor-midget player to be selected in the OHL draft.

Defenceman Isaak Phillips could go as high as the fifth round, says our OHL scout.

“There’s some potential,” he said. “He skates really well.”

McCauley believes his young defenceman really brought himself into the OHL conversation with his play this past season.

“Overall he’s probably one of our more improved guys for sure,” the head coach said.

He also believes Phillips is in the same conversation with former Colts minor-midgets Connor Corcoran (Windsor) and Braden Henderson (Sarnia).

“He’s able to make enough hockey plays, specifically with his skating, his ability to escape pressure, make outlet passes and create offence,” McCauley said of Phillips. “He’s pretty solid defensively. He’s going to get better at that because he’s going to get stronger, so he’s really put himself in the OHL conversation.

“I know a lot of teams were really excited with how he progressed,” he added.

Other Colts who could go later in the draft include forwards Bailey Kerwin and Jacob Partridge. Kerwin, McCauley says, reminds him of former NHLer Manny Malhotra.

Partridge had 44 points this season.

“He’s small, but he’s a tank,” said the OHL scout. “He’s a hard working kid.”

Other draft possibilities from the Barrie minor-midget squad include Innisfil’s Matthew Zebedee and Cookstown’s Curtis Kuzmyk.

Kuzmyk, listed at six-foot-one and 210 pounds, is a big power forward.

Zebedee had 32 points this past season.

“He’s got lots of speed,” said the scout.

Being the draft year for all these players, there’s a ton of pressure to perform with all those scouts watching you. McCauley made it a point to remind his team of how important it is to not try to change your game.

“They way we managed it with Mitch and all of our guys was we asked them to play within our team game and our structure, and everything will work out,” he said. “Scouts tend to like successful teams and successful players within that team.”

Guys going around and doing their own thing, are not what teams are looking for, adds the Barrie head coach.

“You can’t be worried about who’s in the stands,” McCauley explained. “You can’t be worried about what they’re thinking. The distractions will just chew you up as a player.

“We really worked on that throughout the year.”

Other local players likely to be selected include

Grey-Bruce Highlanders minor-midget ‘AAA’ player Emmett Sproule.

Sproule, who played for the Barrie minor bantam ‘AA’ Colts before joining the Highlanders, has certainly caught the attention of scouts this season and could be selected in the early rounds.

“He’s gone from not on the list to maybe going in the second, third or fourth round,” said the OHL scout. “He’s one of the stories of the draft.”

Shanty Bay native Joe Howe is another local draft prospect.

A goaltender with the Toronto Jr. Canadians of the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), the six-foot-two, 180-pound goaltender had a solid OHL Cup this year.

Howe posted a 1.99 goals-against average and .916 save percentage while recording a 1-2 record in four games. He also had a shutout.

“He’s a good goalie,” said the OHL scout. “A real calm, relaxed goalie.”

This year will also mark the first time the OHL will be holding its annual Under-18 Priority Selection for midget ‘AAA’ players in Ontario.

The draft, slated for next Wednesday at 7 p.m., will include four rounds of selection. Should teams select a goaltender with any of their four picks, they will receive an extra pick this season.

“I always say to our guys, ‘What’s important is who’s the best player at 18 or 19,” McCauley said. “That’s really the key, because guys can get drafted high and then be out of the OHL in a year. That’s not uncommon.”

ICE CHIPS: The Barrie Colts hold the first-overall picks in both the OHL Priority Selection and Under-18 Priority Selection... That Barrie native and former Colts minor-midget ‘AAA’ goalie Jacob Ingham is doing so well is no surprise to McCauley. “That’s not shocking for anybody that’s around that age group coaching him,” McCauley said.

Ingham is already the starting goaltender in the playoffs for Mississauga despite being only 16.

“He’s the kind of kid that if you say, ‘Jake you’ve got to do this?’ He’s like, ‘OK,’ and he just does it,” McCauley added. “He’s got all the attributes that Hockey Canada U-18, U-20s will be looking at.”