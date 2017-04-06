Seedy Saturday at the Library

Gardeners have just been waiting for the 2017 growing season to begin – and Innisfil's first Seedy Saturday, held at the Lakeshore Branch of the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library on April 1, provided the perfect opportunity to get out and get a jump on the season.

There were displays by seed vendors and garden-related businesses, helpful talks on everything from Starting your Seeds to designing a Canada 150 Garden, and the opportunity to purchase or swap seeds with other gardeners.

Companies like the Northern American Native Plant Society, Return of the Native, Nature's Rainbow and Moondance Organic Gardens offered native and heirloom species for sale, while Edible Wild Food and Gaian Heart talked about wild foraging.

There were Master Gardeners on hand, willing to answer questions; local garden clubs looking for new members; and landscaping services, like Landscape Designs by Jodie Munshaw, to share information and inspire.

In the Library's Hack Lab, gardeners used the 3-D Printer to make their own plant markers – while kids enjoyed crafts and planting activities in the Children's Room.

There were door prizes, a fresh lunch available from local restaurant Pasta Plus and an opportunity to “talk garden.”

Best of all, admission was free. The all-ages event was organized by the Innisfil Seed Library, Innisfil Garden Club and Innisfil ideaLAB.

The Innisfil Seed Library, which invites gardeners to “borrow” seeds to grow, and then return at harvest time, is now open at the Lakeshore Library – and will be offering other programs and workshops through the growing season.