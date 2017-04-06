Barrie is in for a good soaking.

Environment Canada has also issued a rainfall warning for Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago and Collingwood.

Total rainfall of 20 to 35 millimetres is expected.

In southern Ontario, rain could fall fairly heavily at times in some areas and will change to snow late today or tonight.

A few centimetres of snow are expected tonight, except closer to 2cm near Lake Ontario. The snow will taper off early Friday.

Strong northerly winds, gusting to 70 km/h, are expected tonight causing some local blowing snow.

Rainfall warnings are issued for amounts of 25 mm or more in 24 hours or less when the ground is saturated.

Barrie is expected to get 15 to 25 mm of rain, with winds east at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The high will be 6 C.

Periods of rain will change to snow tonight, with local blowing snow early this evening. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected. The wind will be northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 80, becoming northwest at 50 and gusting to 70 overnight. The low will be -1 C.

Friday will see a few flurries ending in the morning, then clearing. The wind will be northwest at 50 km/h, gusting to 70 then diminishing to 30 and gusting to 50 in the afternoon. The high will be 3 C.

It will be followed by a clear night, with a low of -4 C.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 10 C.