BRADFORD – Two snakes were stolen from a Holland Street West home Tuesday.

South Simcoe police say a neighbour had been snake-sitting for the absent owner when the snakes, both ball pythons, were taken from their sealed enclosures.

A former roommate of their owner is a suspect, police said.

The snakes are about three feet long and are yellow with tan markings.

Police say there is no danger to the public as it's believed the pythons are still contained.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Const. Jason Saville at 905-775-3311, ext. 1472 or at jason.saville@southsimcoepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.