Premier Wynne stops by Matthews House Hospice

Premier Kathleen Wynne took an hour out of a busy schedule to drop by Matthews House Hospice, just outside Alliston, on Thursday, and chat with staff and volunteers.

The Hospice, located on Hwy. 89, is a “hub” for community-based services and day programs, providing end-of-life care, counselling and grief support to residents in Simcoe County and part of York Region, in an area that stretches from Angus south to Hwy. 9, and east to the 400.

Matthews House Hospice also operates a residential 4-bed palliative and respite care hospice in Alliston, with plans to break ground for a new 10-bed facility, later this month.

Premier Wynne toured the comfortable “Circle Room” and the landscaped gardens that provide solace to clients, the kitchen where freshly-baked date squares and brownies helped make the facility more home-like, and spoke with some of the more than 200 volunteers on whom the Hospice relies.

She was thanked for her government’s commitment of $1 million toward the operating costs of the new residential hospice, which will pay for Registered Nursing staff and Personal Support Workers.

But she was also reminded by Matthews House CEO Kim Woodland that the government provides no money for capital costs, and only 4% of the operating costs to deliver counselling services and wellness programs, which actually serve more people than the residential Hospice.

The residence had 125 clients last year; the day and community programs reached over 1600 people.

“The day programs, community programs, wellness programs, grief counselling are all funded by the community,” through donations, said Woodland. “Overall, we’ll be raising a million dollars for operations.... The community is providing these services through donations.”

Wynne also met with Matthews House founders, Sally and Frank Taylor, who described the history and goals of the hospice – and the ongoing effort to build a new 10-bed residence, on donated land at 131 Wellington St. East in Alliston.

The cost of construction of the nearly 33,000 sq. ft. building is $6 million; partway through a fundraising campaign, Matthews House has raised $3.6 million, and secured a $1.5 million letter of credit.

Frank Taylor described the features planned for the residential hospice, from family dining areas and kitchens to bedrooms, education rooms and a “Quiet Room” - “All the kinds of things that makes folks feel they’re coming to a good place where they can receive end-of-life care.” He’s hoping that the ground-breaking this month will lead more people to donate, but told the Premier, “It would be wonderful if, beside care funds, there were capital funds from the Province.”

The wish list? “We would love a couple of million for capital, and funding for community services.”

The Premier was also advised of the new outreach plans of Matthews House Hospice that, working with care teams in the community and local hospitals, will provide more in-home services. Meeting with Physician care teams, Matthews House wants to encourage more advanced care planning, case management and pain management outside of a hospital and hospice setting – that could give more residents the option of dying at home.

“We’re getting to know those folks while they’re in the community,” said Sally Taylor, of the proposed pilot project, that assigns social workers and PSWs to the community. Having that type of support available could prevent middle of the night rushes to the Emergency Room, she said.

“There’s a real continuum of need and desire, in terms of what people want,” agreed Wynne, who asked questions and listened carefully as the Matthews House team provided details.

Matthews House receives about $40,000 per year in support for non-nursing programs – the same amount it received when it served 40 clients, said Board President Steve Aelick. Those programs are available not only to those facing end of life, but to anyone diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses, or coping with loss and bereavement.

“We hope that we can get to people when they’re at Diagnosis, to give them support,” Aelick said - providing a caring environment, and a better quality of life. “It’s not about death.”

For more information on Matthews House Hospice, see mathewshousehospice.ca or call 705-435-7218.

