One of three men charged with first-degree murder, David Glover appeared briefly in the prisoner’s box in bail court, wearing handcuffs and blue jail-issued coveralls.

No family members showed up in court to support the 26-year-old Barrie man, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Dana Camber.

The 50-year-old Barrie woman was fatally injured with a shotgun wound to the abdomen, near her apartment at 101 Kozlov St., on March 14.

Police received a call at 2:41 a.m. that a woman was in distress. When they arrived, they found Camber without vital signs and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Earlier this week, Greg Keays, a 26-year-old from Innisfil, was arrested in Barrie and charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for April 24.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old James Garthwaite of Toronto was arrested in Toronto. He has also been charged with first-degree murder and has a court appearance scheduled for May 5.

Glover was arrested on Wednesday and had his first court appearance on Thursday.

The justice of the peace made an order that he not be allowed to communicate with either of the other two accused men who are also facing murder charges.

The Crown attorney noted other people may be arrested in this case who are already at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, and therefore it was agreed Glover will be sent to Central East Detention Centre in Lindsay. He will be back in court by video April 11.

All three men will have to make applications to have bail hearings in the Superior Court of Justice if they want to try to be released on bail.

