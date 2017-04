BRADFORD – A worker struck and pinned under a falling piece of equipment at a construction site sustained serious injuries and is in a Toronto trauma centre.

South Simcoe police were called to the Mackenzie Way site at 10 a.m. Wednesday and learned a 40-year-old worker had been injured.

He was extracted by co-workers and taken to hospital by Simcoe County paramedics.

Ontario's Labour Ministry, as well as police, are investigating.