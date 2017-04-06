Barrie police say an assault Monday night appears to racially motivated.

Two male teens of middle-eastern descent were on the sidewalk in the area of Grove and Cook streets at 8:20 p.m., with a man walking in front of them.

Police say the man became enraged when he heard the teens speaking their native language.

He turned, began yelling what police call racially motivated slurs at both teens and then one was assaulted.

The man fled across Grove Street, and was nearly struck by a passing motorist.

Police want to speak to the driver, and anyone else who might have seen what happened, or have video footage of it.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are looking for a white man, age 30-35 and unshaven. He was wearing loose-fitting jeans, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap and was carrying an old, torn-looking backpack.

Those with information are asked to contact Const. J. Stamp at 705-725-7025, ext. 2578 or at jstamp@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.