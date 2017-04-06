Two people, each armed with a knife, robbed a Barrie corner store Wednesday night, making off with cash and smokes.

A male and female entered the Mac's Convenience on Hurst Drive at 10:40 p.m. and approached the counter.

Each armed with a knife, city police said, they demanded the clerk turn over money from the cash register.

The cash was given, then the pair went to the cigarettes and piled an unknown number into a grey grocery bag, police said.

They fled on foot and were last seen running south through the parking lot toward the ravine behind the plaza.

The Mac's clerk was not injured.

Both robbers are white, the male standing 5'5” tall and of thin build, wearing an Adidas t-shirt with white stripes down the side, black pants, grey shoes and a cover over his head.

The female is of very thin build, stands 5' and was wearing a black hoodie, black tights and a scarf covering her face.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.